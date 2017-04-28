UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 194.1 million euros ($211.41 million) versus 226.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 9.0 million euros versus loss 7.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 5.2 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 5.5 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2pFk8g1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources