PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Eli Lilly And Co
* Eular 2017: Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated significant improvements in disease signs and symptoms at 24 weeks among patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had prior inadequate response or intolerance to TNF inhibitors
* Eli Lilly and Co - Lilly has filed a supplemental biologics license application with FDA for Taltz as a treatment of adult patients with active PSA
* Eli Lilly - patients treated with either dosing regimen of Taltz experienced significant improvements compared with placebo in other key secondary measures
* Eli Lilly and Co - submissions to other regulatory agencies around world are expected later in the year for Taltz
* Eli Lilly and Co- serious adverse events and discontinuation rates due to adverse events were not significantly different between treatment groups
* Incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was greater with Taltz treatment compared with placebo
* Taltz is also in Phase 3 trials for treatment of radiographic and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.