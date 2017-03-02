March 2 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces changes in senior management

* Eli Lilly and Co - Johna Norton will be promoted to senior vice president of global quality April 1, replacing Fionnuala Walsh

* Eli Lilly And Co - Bart Peterson, senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications, will leave Lilly March 31

* Eli Lilly And Co - search currently is under way for Peterson's replacement