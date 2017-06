June 7 ELIS SA:

* ELIS AND BERENDSEN REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE ON KEY TERMS OF POSSIBLE RECOMMENDED OFFER TO BE MADE BY ELIS FOR BERENDSEN

* POSSIBLE OFFER COMPRISES £5.40 IN CASH AND 0.403 NEW ELIS SHARES FOR EACH BERENDSEN SHARE

* TRANSACTION WOULD BE IMPLEMENTED BY MEANS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT IN RELATION TO ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BERENDSEN

* POSSIBLE OFFER CONSISTS OF APPROXIMATELY 43% IN CASH WITH THE REMAINING APPROXIMATELY 57% BEING SATISFIED BY ISSUANCE OF NEW ELIS SHARES

* UNDER POSSIBLE OFFER BERENDSEN SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO DIVIDEND OF 11 PENCE PER SHARE

* BOARD OF ELIS FULLY SUPPORTS THE TERMS OF THE POSSIBLE OFFER

* POSSIBLE OFFER VALUES EACH BERENDSEN SHARE AT £12.50 PER SHARE (EXCLUDING INTERIM DIVIDEND), IMPLIES TOTAL EQUITY VALUE FOR BERENDSEN OF ABOUT £2.2 BILLION ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* BOARD OF BERENDSEN HAS INDICATED TO ELIS THAT IT EXPECTS TO RECOMMEND UNANIMOUSLY TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS OFFER ON CUSTOMARY TERMS AT THE LEVEL AND COMPOSITION OF THE POSSIBLE OFFER