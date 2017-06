May 18 ELIS SA:

* ELIS SA PROPOSES A COMBINATION WITH BERENDSEN PLC TO CREATE A STRONG PAN-EUROPEAN LEADER IN TEXTILE AND FACILITY SERVICES

* SIGNIFICANT REVENUE, OPERATING COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES

* CASH AND SHARE PROPOSAL AT A HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE PREMIUM OF 36% TO BERENDSEN'S SHARE PRICE

* CASH AND SHARE PROPOSAL AT A HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE PREMIUM OF 49% TO CONSENSUS TARGET PRICE FOR BERENDSEN PUBLISHED BY EQUITY RESEARCH ANALYSTS

* COMBINATION EXPECTED TO LEAD TO DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS ACCRETION

* REVISED CASH AND SHARE PROPOSAL THAT ELIS MADE ON 16 MAY 2017 IS TO ACQUIRE EACH BERENDSEN ORDINARY SHARE FOR A COMBINATION OF: £4.40 IN CASH; AND 0.426 NEW ELIS ORDINARY SHARES

* CASH PORTION OF ELIS'S REVISED PROPOSAL REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 51% OF BERENDSEN'S CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON 17 MAY 2017.

* ELIS'S REVISED PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE BERENDSEN SHAREHOLDERS WITH AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN COMBINED GROUP OF APPROXIMATELY 35% ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)