March 20 Elisa Oyj:

* Says to acquire Finnish and Estonian operations of Santa Monica Networks Group

* Acquisition price (EV) in the transaction is 28 million euros ($30.1 million) which will be paid in cash

* Transaction has no impact on Elisa's financial guidance for this year

* Transaction is expected to be completed by May 1, 2017

