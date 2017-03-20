BRIEF-SMTrack to acquire Wellspring Worldwide Ltd
* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt
March 20 Elisa Oyj:
* Says to acquire Finnish and Estonian operations of Santa Monica Networks Group
* Acquisition price (EV) in the transaction is 28 million euros ($30.1 million) which will be paid in cash
* Transaction has no impact on Elisa's financial guidance for this year
* Transaction is expected to be completed by May 1, 2017
MADRID, June 15 A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.