BRIEF-Atos wins contract to provide Genci with supercomputers
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD
March 30 Elite Advanced Laser Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 6.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 2.0 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bHoNYq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
* Beijing Beetech's shares to debut trade on June 19 - Shenzhen stock exchange