Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 17 Elite Varainhoito Oyj:
* H2 operating profit ex-items 594,000 euros ($633,026) versus 301,000 euros year ago
* H2 net profit 248,000 euros versus 140,000 euros year ago
* Expects 2017 EBIT ex-items to rise to 2 million - 2.5 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0,03735 euro per share for FY 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.