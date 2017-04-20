UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 ELLEN AB
* ELLEN CARRIES OUT A NEW ISSUE OF SEK 16.5 MILLION
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 0.16 PER SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN JUNE 2 AND JUNE 19 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources