BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
June 7 Ellington Financial Llc:
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
* Estimated book value per common share as of May 31, 2017 was $19.42, or $19.14 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: