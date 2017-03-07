UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 7 Ellington Financial Llc
* Estimated book value per common share as of February 28, 2017 was $19.64, or $19.36 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.