BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
May 10 Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit
* Ellington residential mortgage reit announces pricing of public offering of common shares
* Says public offering of 3.00 million common shares priced at $14.55per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Avexis Inc says intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, up to $200 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.