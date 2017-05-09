May 9 Elliott Advisors-

* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM

* Elliott - Considers reasons outlined by Akzo Nobel's boards for declining PPG's third proposal to be "unconvincing and unsupported by any available evidence"

* Elliott advisors - believes PPG's third proposal sufficiently addresses concerns expressed by boards warrant Akzo Nobel's constructive engagement with PPG