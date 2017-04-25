April 25 Elliot Advisors (UK) Limited:

* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited responds to Akzo Nobel rejecting request for convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

* Says views Akzo Nobel's rejection of EGM request as "groundless" and as a "dismissal of shareholder rights"

* Says intends to assess Akzo Nobel's response to third PPG proposal

* Says confident that EGM request meets required standards of "reasonableness and fairness"