April 10 BHP Billiton Ltd:
* Elliott Advisors - sends letter and presentation to directors of BHP Billiton outlining
"shareholder value unlock plan"
* Elliott Advisors - Elliott Funds, with some affiliates, hold long economic interest in
respect of about 4.1% of issued share capital of BHP Billiton
* Elliott Advisors - outlining three key steps including demerging and separately listing
BHP's US petroleum business on NYSE
* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan that could enable management to provide BHP shareholders
with an increase in value attributable to their shareholdings
* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan includes unifying BHP's dual-listed structure into single
Australian-headquartered and Australian tax resident listed co
