May 18 Elliott Associates LP
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott
International & EICA have combined economic exposure in
athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
* Elliott Associates says believe the securities of
athenahealth Inc are significantly undervalued
* Elliott Associates - believes that there are numerous
operational and strategic opportunities for athenahealth Inc to
maximize shareholder value
* Elliott Associates says will be seeking to engage in a
dialogue with athenahealth Inc's board of directors regarding
the strategic opportunities and related matters
* Elliott says athenahealth operates in highly strategic
area with disruptive value proposition, eading competitive
position and a compelling product set
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q033ZT)
