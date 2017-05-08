BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Gigamon Inc
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Elliott associates l.p. - believe securities of gigamon inc are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"
* Elliott associates l.p. - seek to engage in a dialogue with gigamon's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value
* Elliott associates- may develop plans and/or make proposals with respect to, or with respect to potential changes in operations, management, among other things Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qhlQ7H) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper