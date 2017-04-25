April 25 Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:

* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of Extraordinary General Meeting

* Says it views Akzo Nobel’s rejection of the EGM request as groundless

* Says shareholder feedback apparently indicates that shareholders would vote to remove Mr. Burgmans from his position as chairman of the supervisory board

* Says given there is third PPG proposal being considered by Akzo Nobel’s boards, Elliott intends to assess Akzo Nobel’s response to that proposal

* Elliott says is confident that the EGM request meets the required standards of reasonableness and fairness, and passes the 'legitimate interest' test