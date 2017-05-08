May 8 Arconic Inc
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic
shareholders
* Elliott management says more recently, during pendency of
proxy contest, board imposed upon company a potential $500
million funding obligation
* Elliott management - funding obligation agreement was not
disclosed at time of creation, modification, when elliott filed
13-d or at start of proxy contest
* Eliott management - while we believe larry lawson should
be "leading candidate" to be arconic ceo, we have never
"demanded his selection"
* Eliott management says "never insisted that elliott be
given any sort of veto right" over arconic's choice of chief
executive
