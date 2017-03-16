March 16 Elma Electronic AG:

* FY order income was up 25.2 pct to 144.8 million Swiss francs ($144.87 million), EBIT improved by 21.3 pct to 3.5 million francs, net profit of 2.3 million francs on last year's level

* The board of directors will propose to the shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 27, 2017, to forego dividend payments for the 2016 financial year Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)