March 2 Elmos Semiconductor AG:
* Decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the
stock exchange
* According to resolutions, purchase price for acquisition
of company's shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000 euros
($10.53 million) (excluding transaction costs)
* Up to 450,000 own shares (equal to roughly 2.24 % of
current share capital of Elmos Semiconductor AG) are intended to
be bought back.
* Buyback is scheduled to be started in a timely manner and
to be completed by Dec. 31, 2017
($1 = 0.9501 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)