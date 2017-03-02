March 2 Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* Decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange

* According to resolutions, purchase price for acquisition of company's shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000 euros ($10.53 million) (excluding transaction costs)

* Up to 450,000 own shares (equal to roughly 2.24 % of current share capital of Elmos Semiconductor AG) are intended to be bought back.

* Buyback is scheduled to be started in a timely manner and to be completed by Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)