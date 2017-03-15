March 15 Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* Will propose to Annual General Meeting on May 11 a dividend increase to 0.35 euro ($0.3720) per share (previous year: 0.33 euro per share)

* As announced in February, Elmos expects for 2017 an increase in sales in higher single digit percentage range compared to previous year

* For 2017, EBIT margin is anticipated to be slightly better than year before (2016: 10.1 pct)