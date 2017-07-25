FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 5:20 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG

* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

* Says revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

* Says adjustment of capitalization of development expenses will likely positively impact ebit margin by approximately 2 percentage points in 2017

* Says forecast for ebit margin will be increased to more than 12% (previously: more than 10.1%)

* Says continues to expect sales growth for 2017 in upper single-digit percentage range

* Says sales rose by 8.2% year on year to 59.5 million euro in q2 of 2017

* Says ebit increased to 6.2 million euro to an ebit margin of 10.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.