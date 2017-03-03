Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
March 3 Eloro Resources Ltd
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Eloro Resources - Under terms of agreement, Cott can earn an initial 10% interest in property by expending C$2 million by or before October 30, 2017
* Eloro Resources Ltd - Under terms of agreement, Cott can earn further 15% interest by expending an additional C$3 million by or before July 31, 2018
* At end of either stage 1 earn-in period or stage 2 earn-in period, a joint venture would be formed between Eloro and Cott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.