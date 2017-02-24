BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
Feb 24 Elos Medtech AB:
* Q4 net sales 133.3 million Swedish crowns ($15 million)versus 136.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 3.0 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.30 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9848 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celldex Therapeutics announces additions to the board of directors and senior management team