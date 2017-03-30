UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Elringklinger AG:
* Concludes 2016 financial year with strong final quarter
* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros ($0.5378) per share which corresponds to payout ratio of 40 percent
* FY revenue up by 3.3 percent to 1.55 billion euros and by 4.7 perscent in organic terms
* Says guidance for 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percentage points above global market growth
* Ebit margin before purchase price allocation around 9 to 10 percent
* FY group thus saw its net income (after non-controlling interests) fall to 78.6 million euros (91.6 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources