Feb 28 ElringKlinger AG:

* Announces preliminary results for fiscal 2016: revenue up, earnings before interest and taxes at prior-year level

* FY revenue rose 3.3 percent to 1.557 billion euros ($1.65 billion)

* FY EBIT before purchase price allocation on a par with previous year at 140.4 million euros

* FY revenue up by 3.3 pct to 1,557 million euros, organically by 4.7 pct