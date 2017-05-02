BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Rights issue of approximately 150 MEUR, with preferential rights for Eltel's shareholders
* Eltel announces rights issue
* Agreement on new long-term financing, conditional upon completion of rights issue
* Purpose of rights issue is to create a capital structure that enables financing of Eltel's new strategy
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited