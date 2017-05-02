BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
* Board of directors today decided to discontinue unprofitable business of power transmission projects outside of europe
* Majority of cost is expected to occur in 2017 and remainder in 2018
* Decision to discontinue means Eltel will complete ongoing customer projects, but will not initiate any new projects
* Is expected to have left african market and discontinued all parts of power transmission international during first half of 2019
* Possibility to sell power transmission international is low
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited