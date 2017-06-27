Australia probes Uber recruitment as drivers seek employee status

SYDNEY, June 28 Australia's workplace regulator on Wednesday said it is investigating U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc over the way it recruits drivers, after a drivers group sought employee rather than subcontractor status. The Fair Work Ombudsman plans to focus on whether the San Francisco-based startup, which makes apps that allow people to book journeys on their smartphones, is in breach of Australian workplace rules, a spokesman said.