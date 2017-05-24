May 24 Emaar Malls Group Pjsc

* Global Fashion Group and Emaar Malls announce partnership to develop Namshi, e-commerce retailer in middle east

* To acquire 51 percent of Namshi in an all-cash transaction

* will acquire a 51 percent stake in Namshi for $151 million

* Closing of transaction is expected to take place within three months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: