BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
May 30 Emblem Corp
* Enters into agreements to acquire land for production capacity expansion in preparation for the adult recreational market
* Emblem Corp says aggregate purchase price for land is $7.7 million
* Emblem corp - expects to continue its production capacity expansion plans based on two additional 100,000 sq. ft. Production modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.