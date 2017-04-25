April 25 Emclaire Financial Corp-

* Emclaire Financial Corp reports 19.2% increase in quarterly earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.44

* Emclaire Financial Corp - net interest income increased $639,000, or 14.2%, to $5.2 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Emclaire Financial Corp - tangible book value per common share was $20.43 at march 31, 2017, compared to $20.08 at december 31, 2016