May 4 Emclaire Financial Corp:

* Emclaire Financial Corp announces expansion of franchise into adjacent West Virginia market with agreement to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust Co.

* Emclaire Financial - shareholders of northern hancock to get 0.9793 shares of Emclaire stock and $3.35 in cash for each share of Northern Hancock

* Emclaire Financial Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share at closing and accretive to emclaire's earnings per share for remainder of 2017

* Emclaire Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be 6% accretive to earnings in 2018 and higher in future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: