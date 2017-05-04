UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 Emclaire Financial Corp:
* Emclaire Financial Corp announces expansion of franchise into adjacent West Virginia market with agreement to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust Co.
* Emclaire Financial - shareholders of northern hancock to get 0.9793 shares of Emclaire stock and $3.35 in cash for each share of Northern Hancock
* Emclaire Financial Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share at closing and accretive to emclaire's earnings per share for remainder of 2017
* Emclaire Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be 6% accretive to earnings in 2018 and higher in future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.