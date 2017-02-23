Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 Emcor Group Inc
* Emcor group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.50 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion
* Emcor group inc - backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $3.90 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $3.77 billion at end of q4 of 2015
* Emcor group inc - emcor expects full-year 2017 revenues to be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $7.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.