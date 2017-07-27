FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Emcor Group reports Q2 EPS $0.95 from continuing operations
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Emcor Group reports Q2 EPS $0.95 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $7.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $4.10 billion, an increase of 7.6 pct from $3.81 billion at end of Q2 of 2016.

* Raising 2017 revenue guidance to high-end of our previous range and increasing our diluted earnings per share guidance.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.