May 24 eMedia holdings ltd

* FY recorded revenue of R2.6 billion up by 7 pct year-on-year

* FY headline earnings R98.0 million compared to R32.2 million in prior year, an increase of 204.35 pct

* Directors have resolved not to declare a dividend for year ended March 31 (2016: nil) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)