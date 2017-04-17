April 17 Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc sees IPO of up to 15.5 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Initial public offering price expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share

* Emerald Expositions Events - in IPO, co is selling 10.3 million shares of common stock, and selling stockholders are selling 5.17 million shares of common stock Further company coverage: