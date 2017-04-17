BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 17 Emerald Expositions Events Inc
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc sees IPO of up to 15.5 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Initial public offering price expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share
* Emerald Expositions Events - in IPO, co is selling 10.3 million shares of common stock, and selling stockholders are selling 5.17 million shares of common stock Further company coverage:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock