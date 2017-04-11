BRIEF-Azure Power Global granted about $10.5 mln of low-cost debt financing
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
April 11 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Eight Capital has agreed to purchase 13.2 million units of company on a "bought deal" basis at a price per unit of $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes