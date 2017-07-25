FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services and EP Energy E&P Co entered into sand supply agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services and EP Energy E&P Co entered into sand supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - on july 19, unit of co and EP Energy E&P Company, L.P. entered into a sand supply agreement effective as of Jan. 1, 2017

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - supply agreement is structured as a take-or-pay agreement pursuant to which SSS will supply sand and proppants to customer

* Emerge Energy Services- term of supply agreement expires on January 1, 2020 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2tAI3M7 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.