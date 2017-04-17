UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Emerge Energy Services LP
* Reg-Emerge Energy Services LP to acquire local sand operation for $20 million
* Emerge Energy Services LP - transaction was funded with a new $40 million term loan
* Emerge Energy Services LP - Q1 2017 results will not be discussed during call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.