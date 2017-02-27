Feb 27 Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* Reg-Emerge Energy Services announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Emerge Energy Services Lp- will not make a cash distribution on our common units for three months ended December 31, 2016

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - qtrly reported net loss of $20.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted unit

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - full quarter sales of 825,699 tons of sand

* Qtrly revenues $42.6 million versus $44.5 million

* Emerge Energy Services Lp- "did not generate available cash to distribute for three months ended December 31, 2016"

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $40.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: