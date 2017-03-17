March 17 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions awarded $100 million BARDA contract for Biothrax deliveries to the strategic national stockpile

* Biothrax pricing under this BARDA procurement contract is same as biothrax pricing under cdc follow-on contract

* Contract in addition to company's $911 million Biothrax procurement contract with centers for disease control and prevention

* Modification also reduces purchase price for doses to be procured during option period by $100 million

* Modification reduces price for doses to be procured during option period, hence reducing contract value to be up to $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion