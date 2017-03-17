March 17 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent Biosolutions awarded $100 million BARDA contract
for Biothrax deliveries to the strategic national stockpile
* Awarded $100 million BARDA contract for Biothrax
deliveries to the strategic national stockpile
* Biothrax pricing under this BARDA procurement contract is
same as biothrax pricing under cdc follow-on contract
* Contract in addition to company's $911 million Biothrax
procurement contract with centers for disease control and
prevention
* Modification also reduces purchase price for doses to be
procured during option period by $100 million
* Modification reduces price for doses to be procured during
option period, hence reducing contract value to be up to $1.5
billion from $1.6 billion
