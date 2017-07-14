BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions updates terms of termination of agreement related to acquisition of Sanofi's acam2000 business

July 14 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* Emergent Biosolutions updates on terms of any termination of agreement related to acquisition of acam2000 business from Sanofi

* Emergent Biosolutions - agreement will become void and have no effect, except that certain specified obligations of Emergent and Sanofi shall survive

* Emergent Biosolutions - certain specified obligations of both parties shall survive including those concerning confidentiality and public announcements Source text - bit.ly/2vkeXkF Further company coverage: