FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions updates terms of termination of agreement related to acquisition of Sanofi's acam2000 business
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 14, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions updates terms of termination of agreement related to acquisition of Sanofi's acam2000 business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* Emergent Biosolutions updates on terms of any termination of agreement related to acquisition of acam2000 business from Sanofi

* Emergent Biosolutions - agreement will become void and have no effect, except that certain specified obligations of Emergent and Sanofi shall survive

* Emergent Biosolutions - certain specified obligations of both parties shall survive including those concerning confidentiality and public announcements Source text - bit.ly/2vkeXkF Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.