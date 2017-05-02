US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 2 Emerson Electric Co
* Says qtrly sales of $3.6 billion were flat versus the prior year on both a net and underlying basis
* Sees fy earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Emerson electric co- automation solutions net sales are expected to be down 3 to 4 percent for 2017
* Emerson electric co- commercial & residential solutions net and underlying sales are expected to be up 5 to 6 percent for 2017
* Emerson electric- "considering our solid performance in the first half of the fiscal year and current order trends," raising fy sales, eps guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .