a day ago
BRIEF-Emerson Electric reports Q3 earnings per share $0.63
August 1, 2017 / 12:01 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Emerson Electric reports Q3 earnings per share $0.63 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson Electric Co - Qtrly reported earnings per share $0.63 ‍​

* Qtrly net sales of $4.0 billion increased 10 percent, with underlying sales up 4 percent

* Emerson Electric Co says full-year net sales are expected to be up approximately 5 percent

* Emerson Electric Co qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.68‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $4.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported (GAAP) earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be $2.48 to $2.52 for FY 2017

* Emerson Electric Co says adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be $2.58 to $2.62 in FY 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.60, revenue view $15.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerson Electric - anticipate valves & controls business to be earnings accretive in 2018 and to contribute meaningfully to operating cash flow‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

