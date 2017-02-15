Feb 15 Emira Property Fund
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents
per share has been declared
* Vacancies have increased from 4.7 pct at 31 December 2015
to 7.0 pct at 31 December 2016.
* Revenue rose marginally year-on-year by 0.9 pct,
* Dividend income of 10.6 mln rand was received during
period,
* Ben Van Der Ross, Emira's chairman, has announced his
retirement from board with effect from 14 February 2017.
* Gerhard Van Zyl has taken up position of chairman with
effect from 15 February 2017.
