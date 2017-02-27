BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment says unit and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
* Unit Medos and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
Feb 27 Emlak Konut REIT:
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.76 billion lira ($490.20 million) versus 952.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 3.46 billion lira versus 1.79 billion lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5904 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit Medos and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
MADRID, June 16 The Eurogroup of finance ministers may block an 8.5-billion-euro ($9.5-billion) loan to Greece if it does not grant immunity to privatisation agency officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)