GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Emmis Communications Corp:
* Emmis Communications Corp says on April 18, co, units entered into a fourth amendment to 2014 credit agreement- SEC filing
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment eliminated maximum total leverage ratio covenant through May 31, 2018
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment and replaced maximum total leverage ratio covenant with a minimum consolidated EBITDA covenant of $20 million
* Emmis Communications - amendment required co to enter into definitive agreements by Jan 18, 2018 to sell assets generate at least $80 million of sale proceeds
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment accelerated maturity of term loans to April 18, 2019 and revolving loans to August 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2q6fNyK) Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.