BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat to $11.25/shr from $10.25/shr
* Says board approves to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat International Inc to $11.25 per share from $10.25 per share
Feb 28 Emmis Communications Corp:
* Emmis sells publishing assets to Hour Media Group Llc
* Emmis Communications -has now divested all its publishing assets except for its hometown Indianapolis monthly, which it intends to continue to operate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approves to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat International Inc to $11.25 per share from $10.25 per share
* Norsat International - Says amended offer is to acquire Norsat (not 'Hytera') for cash consideration of $11.50 per share
HONG KONG, June 16 China Vanke, the country's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is in talks to join a Chinese consortium led by Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group to bid for Global Logistic Properties , three sources said.